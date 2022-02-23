Marathon County Dispatch plans ahead for bad weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Dispatch takes extra precautions when bad weather threatens to cause more accidents on the road, especially after the rash of crashes on February 18th. Tuesday’s prediction of heavy snow had dispatchers at their battle stations.

“We don’t want to take a chance on leaving someone by the side of the road, especially if weather conditions are bad, or if things are really cold. If we can get them assistance we’ll definitely take calls on that,” said 911 Communications Supervisor Tony Nardi.

It’s rare when calls to the Center outpace the ability for first responders to get to the scene of every wreck. When they do, the dispatchers have the job of handling it like a triage situation.

“If we have injury accidents obviously that takes precedence over anything that’s traffic-heavy. Like when there were 40 crashes up by Highway K on Friday, those roads were completely blocked. That took a majority of our resources,” Nardi said.

Nardi says people reporting an accident should be as detailed as possible, including make and color of the vehicles involved as well as the most precise location. In the case where roads are continuously getting worse, they say it’s better to report from a distance if it looks as though no one is in immediate danger.

“If you think it’s an instance where somebody’s life’s in danger and your only option is to stop and help them, we’re certainly not going to deter you from doing that. But in a situation where you just see a car go in a ditch, we’d rather have you continue on and then let us know about it,” Nardi said.

The best thing anyone can do to ensure their safety on slick roads is to go slowly and plan ahead to have as much time as possible to get to the destination.

“Just because the sign says 65 it doesn’t mean you have to go 65. If you’re traveling in a high-traffic area on the interstates, be aware of the traffic around you and drive defensively.”

