Local Ukrainians react to Russian conflict

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re hearing from a number of people here in Northeast Wisconsin with ties to Ukraine. Many are sharing information through social media about the unrest and impact on friends who might be caught in the path of violence as this situation in Europe continues to escalate.

While the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is making headlines now, Ukrainians say it’s something they’ve dealt with since 2014.

Jonathan Pylypiv of Kimberly said, “When Crimea was invaded by Putin in 2014, people kind of saw that happened and it seemed people kind of forgot about it. The Ukrainian people have been fighting against Russian occupation forces in Eastern Ukraine and Southern Ukraine for over eight years now.”

Pylypiv, who now lives in the Fox Valley, has been in the U.S. since the age of eight but still has close ties to people in Ukraine.

”I’m very worried. I feel like I should be there,” he added, saying, “I have a brother, a nephew, a niece, a nephew who is getting older now. He may end up having to serve in the military to defend the Ukraine.”

He’s also behind a social media page that works to connect Ukrainians living in Wisconsin.

Lately, he’s been using it to post news about the conflict which is generating lots of discussion.

Pylypiv said, “Ukrainians have overcome a lot of that adversity so there’s an incredible resiliency in the people and you’d think all of the shelves would be empty, bare shelves and there’s a sense of calm in society.”

Many also have concerns about what Vladmir Putin will eventually do.

“He has this big ambition of potentially seeing the Soviet Union in the different form revived,” said Pylypiv.

A prayer vigil has also been organized.

It’s being held at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay for the next couple of Wednesday nights starting at six.

