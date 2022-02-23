Former Panther, current Celtic Sam Hauser returns to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Off for a few days for the All-Star break, former SPASH standout Sam Hauser found his way back into his high school gym Monday night to cheer on his alma mater.

Hauser, who recently signed an NBA contract with the Boston Celtics, says he relishes every opportunity he has to get to come back to Stevens Point.

“It’s cool when people come up to you and say ‘Man, I just saw you in the video game or I just saw you playing with Jayson Tatum,” said Hauser. “That’s a cool thing to hear. Things you wouldn’t expect to happen, but it’s pretty surreal.”

Hauser said he enjoys getting to watch his high school squad play because he still recognizes a lot of the faces on the team.

“I remember these kids in SPASH camps when they were really young and we would work them,” said Hauser. “It’s just really fun to watch them grow up.”

Hauser has appeared in 11 games this season for the Celtics. He scored his first career bucket in his home state against the Bucks back in December. He says it’s been a long journey for him to make it to the league.

“I think just more dedication and commitment to the game and honing in on how I can help an NBA team,” said Hauser. “I think I proved that in the predraft process and obviously the Celtics took a chance on me. I can’t thank them enough for that and obviously worked out pretty well with me just getting converted. I just want to continue to help out the team and hopefully stick around.”

Hauser witnessed his Panthers pick up a win Monday night over Northland Pines 52-44. Hauser and the Celtics resume their season Thursday night against the Nets.

