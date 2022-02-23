First Alert Weather: Upward trend in temperatures towards the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A mostly quiet forecast ahead for North-Central Wisconsin for the next several days as temperatures gradually warm into the weekend. Light snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon, but accumulations will remain minor. Wednesday morning starts off with some slick spots for the morning commute due to blowing and drifting snow from overnight. Road conditions are not terrible, but it would be a good idea to be on the lookout for some slippery stretches.

Temperatures gradually warming over the next few days. (WSAW)

A cool start to Wednesday morning with wind chill values 10 to 15 below. Mostly sunny skies to start the day, with temperatures in the single digits as a high-pressure system builds over the region. Clouds will increase into the afternoon while highs reach the mid-teens. Wind chills gradually improve by the afternoon.

Light scattered snow showers track into portions of the region Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows struggling to hit above zero. Wind chill values will drop below zero again, near 20-below by Thursday morning with skies remaining mostly cloudy. A system brewing among the Central Midwest will keep large snow amounts away from North-Central Wisconsin. Light snow showers will track into the region Thursday afternoon for areas along and SW of HWY 29. Snow is expected to be very fluffy (not so wet), with accumulations remaining around and under an inch.

Mostly sunny skies will return Friday and through the weekend. Highs Friday near the low to mid-20s. Highs turn mild on Saturday in the mid-30s. A cold front moves in overnight into Sunday and will drop temperatures for Sunday. Highs return to the low to mid-20s. A chance for some snow to occur.

Less than a month away from the start of the Spring season (WSAW)

