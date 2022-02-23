Community mourns after fatal Sturgeon Bay fire

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay police say roads around the burned Butch’s Bar building will be closed until further notice as they search for a missing person and the cause of the devastating fire.

People coming by the scene said they’re sad that someone died in the fire, adding that they were praying for a different outcome.

“You know, pray that nobody got hurt. When we found out that somebody did pass away, that kind of sombered it all up pretty quick,” Bob Cozby said.

Cozby lives on the same block as Butch’s Bar. It’s right behind his house and is a place he’d often visit to play music.

Cozby sent us videos of the flames Tuesday morning. “When you see lights that don’t move, either somebody is pulled over in the streets or there’s something going on outside,” he described. Like other area homeowners, Cozby was concerned about the ashes and embers being blown to his house.

Flowers were dropped off by the yellow tape surrounding the scene Tuesday evening.

The police department says it will have officers enforcing street closures around the bar. Police closed N. 3rd Ave. from Oregon to Michigan streets and closed Nebraska St. from 2nd to 4th Ave. because of their investigation. Alleys are still open except the alley behind Butch’s Bar.

One person was found in the rubble and crews are still searching for a person who’s unaccounted for. Sturgeon Bay police say the structural integrity of the building is hampering efforts to find that individual.

“The fire marshals are working with our investigative crew to determine the next best step in trying to gain access to that building, if any at this point,” Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman said.

Police have yet to release the identity of the person whose body was recovered.

There were 20 apartment units above the bar. Nine of them were occupied.

People who escaped the fire are getting help from the United Way and Red Cross to find other living arrangements.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting local investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

