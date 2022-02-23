Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve.

The proposal with bipartisan support creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider.

It expands current law that makes it a felony to commit battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or a person who is working in an emergency department.

Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.

