News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve.

The proposal with bipartisan support creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider.

It expands current law that makes it a felony to commit battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or a person who is working in an emergency department.

Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day: Snow turning to snow showers then ending this evening
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he...
Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’
Lawrence Lavergne
Sheriff: Drug suspect attempted to flee arrest by jumping from hotel window
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
State senator introduces bill with goal of reducing suicide rate
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Roger Roth announces run for lieutenant governor. Feb. 17, 2022.
Wisconsin Senator Roger Roth running for lieutenant governor
Voter turnout higher than usual in Marshfield where residents narrow mayoral candidates
Voter turnout higher than usual in Marshfield where residents narrow mayoral candidates