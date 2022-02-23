News and First Alert Weather App
Assembly to vote on bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is poised to pass a Republican-authored bill that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers’ legal liability.

Under the bill, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products.

People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product’s design. The bill’s supporters include Wisconsin Gun Owners Inc. and the Firearm Industry Trade Association. Opponents include the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Educational Fund.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Wednesday. Approval would send it to the Senate. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

