40M Americans prepare for student debt repayment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After almost two years of federal student loan payments on pause, many believe May 1st will officially be when repayment starts again. That means 40 million Americans will be repaying their student debt after the pandemic halted payments and interest.

Jana Davidowski, Assistant Director of Financial Aid at UW-Stevens Point, said whether you are new to making payments or are starting back up, now is the best time to start planning.

Davidowski is also figuring out a plan for her own loans.

”Each time that the deadline is coming nearer, I start thinking about, this is what my monthly payment is going to be and trying to figure out a budget and then it gets put off again,” said Davidowski.

Davidowski said the uncertainty with the deadlines changing made it difficult for students to plan. She recommended first looking into the loan simulator on studentaid.gov.

Loan services expect people to make changes to their plans as situations change, said Davidowski.

”You’re not locked into that payment plan that you decided on when you graduated college,” said Davidowski.

If you have student loans you should be getting reminder emails already and they’ll notify you 21 days before the first payment. Davidowski says to make sure your address and email are updated on studentaid.gov to get those reminders. Davidowski said not to ignore those emails. If you are feeling stuck, instead reach out to an advisor.

