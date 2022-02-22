News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Why daytime running lights don’t cut it during bad weather

Automatic headlights may not be enough during poor visibility.
Automatic headlights may not be enough during poor visibility.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Automatic headlights are undoubtedly one of the more popular conveniences among vehicles. Up until the 90s, a dark dashboard was a key indicator for a driver that their headlights were not on. But newer vehicles now have dash backlighting at all times-- meaning drivers lost awareness if they were visible to other motorists. However, the feature can be problematic during weather with poor visibility conditions.

During the daylight hours, automatic lights trigger your daytime running lights or DRLs. Unlike headlights, they are not intended to illuminate the road, they only make your vehicle more visible to oncoming drivers. However, this automatic feature does not have any rear marker lights.

During poor visibility conditions, it is vital drivers turn on their manual lights to activate their taillights. This action will make you visible to vehicles behind you, and could potentially prevent a rear-end collision.

Drivers that do turn on headlights manually, need to also turn them off manually, or it will drain the vehicle’s battery.

Turning on lights manually can vary by make and model. YourMechanic.com explains how to turn on lights. Click here for instructions.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread heavy snowfall by early afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall during this time.
First Alert Weather Day: A second wave of snowfall Tuesday brings heavy accumulations
London Fashion Week
Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week
Adam Anderson, 35
MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified
Officer Jeff Buettner aids motorists and first responded during massive crash near Wausau on...
Shawano Police officer involved in massive crash worked to aid others during chaotic scene
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Widespread heavy snowfall by early afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall during this time.
First Alert Weather Day: A second wave of snowfall Tuesday brings heavy accumulations
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Northland Pines Vs. SPASH 2/21/2022
SPASH boys basketball win in Sam Hauser’s return
Northland Pines Vs. SPASH 2/21/2022
Northland Pines Vs. SPASH 2/21/2022