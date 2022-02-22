News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau committee to discuss PFAS issues at Tuesday meeting

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday evening the Wausau Committee of the Whole will discuss PFAS and possible short-term solutions at its 7 p.m. meeting.

PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist for DHS said exposure to high levels of PFAS can increase cholesterol levels, decrease response to certain vaccines, and reduced fertility in women, among other health problems.

The city of Wausau, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Health Services held a virtual press conference on Feb. 9 to inform the public about PFAS contamination in all city wells. The city also noted it first became aware of some PFAS levels in its wells in 2019.

The meeting is at 7 pm. Tuesday at City Hall.

