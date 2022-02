WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Baby Lucia Simone Toldness has a very distinctive birthdate. The baby girl was born Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The ‘Twosday’ baby arrived at 12:12 p.m.

Parents Jake and Melissa are doing well.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.