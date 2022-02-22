News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point council rejects referendum ordinance, goes to August election

A vote was held by the Stevens Point city council on Monday to decide whether or not future...
A vote was held by the Stevens Point city council on Monday to decide whether or not future city projects costing more than $1 million need to go to referendum. In a 10 to 1 vote, the city council voted against the referendum ordinance.(wsaw)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – A vote was held by the Stevens Point city council on Monday to decide whether or not future city projects costing more than $1 million need to go to referendum. In a 10-1 vote, the city council voted against the referendum ordinance. This means the proposed ordinance will appear on the August ballot and it will be up to the people of Stevens Point to decide.

The ordinance was proposed by community members as a response to their displeasure with the Business 51 project. Over 2,000 people signed a petition to try and stop the proposed Business 51 project with a new referendum ordinance.

Since the council voted “no,” the question of “every transportation or streets project in the city that costs more than $1 million would go to referendum” will go on the August ballot. If the ordinance passes in the August election, a referendum for Business 51 would be on the November ballot.

“If this referendum does get enacted, it’s going to complicate things for the city, considerably. Because it’s not just 51 that it’s effecting. Most of our road projects recently have been in excess of a million dollars,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Wiza has put a halt on expenses for parts of the Business 51 project until after a decision is made following the August election.

“In August, the people of Stevens Point could say ‘no we don’t want that’ and we would be wasting money at that point, so it makes sense to hold off on any major expenses until that referendum question has been answered,” Wiza said.

A petition to put the ordinance to a vote got over 2000 signatures in 3 weeks

Many people at Monday night’s meeting expressed their displeasure with the Business 51 project. They believe reducing the corridor from four lanes to two will hurt businesses. Owner of Stevens Point Hardee’s Jack Leichtfuss explained his concerns.

“When you go from four lanes to two lanes you are going to reduce traffic. People are going to avoid the highway and when I’m in a high traffic business, I need that traffic,” Leichtfuss said.

Leichtfuss said the project proposal takes away one of his restaurant’s exits. He believes the project should have never come to this point.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system will enter the region
First Alert Weather Day: Round two or snow/wintry mix arrives on Tuesday
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

A strong storm system will enter the region
First Alert Weather Day: Round two or snow/wintry mix arrives on Tuesday
Tony Kopchinski (left) works with purple heart recipient Michael Engel.
You Know You’re From...Kronenwetter: Tony’s Workshop
The Veterans Wall of Honor had its ribbon-cutting Monday
Memorial wall unveiled at Marshfield Community Center
Fire department give tips on staying safe in poor road conditions, after 40 vehicle incident on...
After 40 vehicle crash on highway 51; fire department prepares for snowy road conditions