Stevens Point council rejects referendum ordinance, goes to August election

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – A vote was held by the Stevens Point city council on Monday to decide whether or not future city projects costing more than $1 million need to go to referendum. In a 10-1 vote, the city council voted against the referendum ordinance. This means the proposed ordinance will appear on the August ballot and it will be up to the people of Stevens Point to decide.

The ordinance was proposed by community members as a response to their displeasure with the Business 51 project. Over 2,000 people signed a petition to try and stop the proposed Business 51 project with a new referendum ordinance.

Since the council voted “no,” the question of “every transportation or streets project in the city that costs more than $1 million would go to referendum” will go on the August ballot. If the ordinance passes in the August election, a referendum for Business 51 would be on the November ballot.

“If this referendum does get enacted, it’s going to complicate things for the city, considerably. Because it’s not just 51 that it’s effecting. Most of our road projects recently have been in excess of a million dollars,” Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Wiza has put a halt on expenses for parts of the Business 51 project until after a decision is made following the August election.

“In August, the people of Stevens Point could say ‘no we don’t want that’ and we would be wasting money at that point, so it makes sense to hold off on any major expenses until that referendum question has been answered,” Wiza said.

A petition to put the ordinance to a vote got over 2000 signatures in 3 weeks

Many people at Monday night’s meeting expressed their displeasure with the Business 51 project. They believe reducing the corridor from four lanes to two will hurt businesses. Owner of Stevens Point Hardee’s Jack Leichtfuss explained his concerns.

“When you go from four lanes to two lanes you are going to reduce traffic. People are going to avoid the highway and when I’m in a high traffic business, I need that traffic,” Leichtfuss said.

Leichtfuss said the project proposal takes away one of his restaurant’s exits. He believes the project should have never come to this point.

