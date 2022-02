STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win over Northland Pines in NBA player and former SPASH great Sam Hauser’s return.

Hauser, who’s on his all-star break, was attending his first game in the gym since watching his brother Joey play at SPASH.

The Panthers overcame a halftime deficit to win 52-44.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.