Sheriff: Drug suspect attempted to flee arrest by jumping from hotel window

Lawrence Lavergne
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man that leaped from a second-story window at a Rothschild hotel has been arrested and is facing numerous drug charges.

Lawrence Lavergne, 40, is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force followed up on a tip Lavergne was in possession of a large amount of meth and was staying in a room at the Stoney Creek Hotel. Authorities obtained a search warrant and attempted to make contact with Lavergne on Monday.

Authorities said he attempted to escape by jumping from the window in the hotel room. He suffered minor injuries.

Investigators searched Lavergne’s room and found more than $11,000 worth of meth and $7,362 in cash, along with drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

