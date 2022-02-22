Rodgers: “No news today” on his future

GREEN BAY Wis. (WSAW) - For those wondering whether Aaron Rodgers would come to a decision regarding his future today, they’d have to keep waiting. The reigning back-to-back NFL MVP said Tuesday on “The Pat Mcafee Show” he had “no decision”.

“There will be no news today,” said Rodgers.

Many thought Rodgers had come to a decision after he put out a lengthy Instagram post last night thanking teammates and coaches.

"There's nothing cryptic about gratitude.. I was going thru some pictures from the last year & felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have & the lessons I've learned" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/htggxJBirY — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2022

Rodgers and Mcafee used the time to talk about the Packers’ season, his MVP win, reaction to his vaccination fallout and more.

