Rodgers: “No news today” on his future

Many speculated that Rodgers would make an announcement on his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat Mcaffe Show”
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers(MGN)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY Wis. (WSAW) - For those wondering whether Aaron Rodgers would come to a decision regarding his future today, they’d have to keep waiting. The reigning back-to-back NFL MVP said Tuesday on “The Pat Mcafee Show” he had “no decision”.

“There will be no news today,” said Rodgers.

Many thought Rodgers had come to a decision after he put out a lengthy Instagram post last night thanking teammates and coaches.

Rodgers and Mcafee used the time to talk about the Packers’ season, his MVP win, reaction to his vaccination fallout and more.

