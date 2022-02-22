Memorial wall unveiled at Marshfield Community Center

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday was the ribbon cutting for a new Veterans’ Wall of Honor at the Community Center in Marshfield.

Organizer Tom Buttke got the idea to create the project a few years ago when he noticed some of the graves of veterans at local cemeteries were being overlooked.

He spent three years working with a committee for the memorial and the Marshfield Area Community Foundation to research names going back all the way to the Civil War and raise the money for the wall.

“What was really sad for me was World War I and II. There was 17, 18, 20-year-old kids that passed away, giving the sacrifice. So we have to honor these people,” Buttke said.

Buttke got the names from Hillside Cemetery, Brooklawn Memorial and McMillan Gardens Memorial. The first wall has over 2,200 names. Another one is planned with 434 additional deceased veterans.

Originally Buttke planned to have the wall constructed Hillside Cemetery, but he says the community center will keep it safe from vandalism and weather.

