News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Memorial wall unveiled at Marshfield Community Center

The Veterans Wall of Honor had its ribbon-cutting Monday
The Veterans Wall of Honor had its ribbon-cutting Monday(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday was the ribbon cutting for a new Veterans’ Wall of Honor at the Community Center in Marshfield.

Organizer Tom Buttke got the idea to create the project a few years ago when he noticed some of the graves of veterans at local cemeteries were being overlooked.

He spent three years working with a committee for the memorial and the Marshfield Area Community Foundation to research names going back all the way to the Civil War and raise the money for the wall.

“What was really sad for me was World War I and II.  There was 17, 18, 20-year-old kids that passed away, giving the sacrifice.  So we have to honor these people,” Buttke said.

Buttke got the names from Hillside Cemetery, Brooklawn Memorial and McMillan Gardens Memorial.  The first wall has over 2,200 names.  Another one is planned with 434 additional deceased veterans.

Originally Buttke planned to have the wall constructed Hillside Cemetery, but he says the community center will keep it safe from vandalism and weather.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strong storm system will enter the region
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and a wintry mix tonight and tomorrow
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

A strong storm system will enter the region
First Alert Weather Day: Snow and a wintry mix tonight and tomorrow
Fire department give tips on staying safe in poor road conditions, after 40 vehicle incident on...
After 40 vehicle crash on highway 51; fire department prepares for snowy road conditions
TONIGHT at 10: Purple Heart recipients create art out of wood
TONIGHT at 10: Purple Heart recipients create art out of wood
Referendum could decide fate of Business 51 road project in Stevens Point
Referendum could decide fate of Business 51 road project in Stevens Point