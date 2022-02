WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee girls basketball is 23-1, and they believe they have a chance at state.

A team made up of mostly seniors, they look like one of the most dangerous teams in Division 2.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the team about the regular season, specific games and the team’s goals moving forward in a playoff run.

