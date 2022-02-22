Hello, My Name Is: Cooper Diedrich

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a 70 year wait for the Athens boys basketball program. It took seven decades for the Bluejays to reclaim the conference title. However, in 2021, they broke the spell, winning the Marawood North for the first time since 1950. The next step after the long-awaited conference crown? Continuing that success. For senior Cooper Diedrich, he made that a personal mission.

“For a while, Athens wasn’t really seen as a good basketball school or program and as you look up on that banner, it’s not very decorated at all,” said Diedrich.

Establishing a winning culture became the goal of the team. Winning a conference title in one year was one thing, but they knew it was important to keep it going.

“We’re trying to change the culture here,” said Diedrich. “We’re trying to get something going again and make Athens known for basketball again.”

Diedrich has done his part this year. He leads the team in points (18.5) and assists (5.2) per game and is second in rebounds per game (6.7).

“When we need a bucket, Cooper’s our man,” said fellow senior Evan Guralski. “He’s always there pushing us in practice, always making us better people in players.”

Diedrich’s play has helped the Bluejays to a 17-6 overall record and a 10-5 conference record. On Friday, the Bluejays clinched back-to-back conference titles with a win over Phillips and a Chequagemon loss.

“We started with putting in the extra, extra time outside of practice and everything,” said Diedrich. “Getting shots up with the guys, getting together, that’s carried over into this year.”

The Bluejays aren’t stopping at a conference title though. They have their sights set on higher goals, including a run in the postseason and beyond.

“Just changing the culture here and making it known as a basketball school,” said Diedrich. “We want kids wanting to come and play basketball and kids coming to the games and talking about us and wanting to be like us. We want to make a run that we never have before.”

Athens closes the regular season at home against Chequagemon.

