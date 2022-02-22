First Alert Weather Day: Snow turning to snow showers then ending this evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prepare for some minor accumulations across North-Central Wisconsin by Tuesday evening. Travel conditions will be messy. Snow is expected to accumulate over a long period of time. Areas along and south of HWY 10 will see a wintry mix of sleet and snow. The most difficult travel times will be Tuesady late afternoon into the early evening.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisories are in effect across the region. (WSAW)

Winds from the northwest will gust up to 30 mph, causing blowing and drifting. Reduce visibilities is expected on and off throughout the day. Travel will be difficult regardless of location with roads ranging from icy to snow-covered Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Snow will fizzle out by dinnertime as heavy snowfall moves northeast. Snow will continue to accumulate in the Northwoods, but snowfall rates won’t be as intense. Light snow showers at times in the Northwoods Tuesday evening. Most of the region will be done with accumulating snowfall by 6 PM. Travel impacts still expected through Tuesday evening.

Snow fizzles out Tuesday night. Some light snow showers possible in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Additional Snowfall (WSAW)

Be sure to stay up to date on the latest with this major winter storm checking back for updates on the First Alert Weather App, here on the website, and during our newscasts on Newschannel 7.

