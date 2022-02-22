News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T shutting down its 3G network
Fire department give tips on staying safe in poor road conditions, after 40 vehicle incident on...
After 40 vehicle crash on highway 51; fire department prepares for snowy road conditions
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions