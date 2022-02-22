News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread heavy snowfall by early afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall during this time.
First Alert Weather Day: A second wave of snowfall Tuesday brings heavy accumulations
London Fashion Week
Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Adam Anderson, 35
MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified
Officer Jeff Buettner aids motorists and first responded during massive crash near Wausau on...
Shawano Police officer involved in massive crash worked to aid others during chaotic scene

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
LIVE: Biden gives update on Ukraine situation; Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
Built on Williams’ popularity as a brash radio host, the show has been a success for...
‘Wendy Williams Show’ ending after 13 seasons
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’