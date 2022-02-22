2022 State of the Tribes Address considers concerns of school history curriculum

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin is home to11 Native American tribes. Ho-Chunk Nation, Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin, and Forest County Potawatomi are the three closest to Wausau.

Tuesday they united to speak to the legislature in the State of the Tribes Address. The formal address is meant to highlight issues important to tribal communities.

Shannon Holsey, President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Nation, said the teaching of Native American history is a top concern. She expressed concern about a bill dealing with history curriculum in schools.

Holsey said it would prohibit lessons that would bring greater depth and understanding to the long misrepresented history of indigenous culture.

”There must be a willingness to teach a balanced account of US history that incorporates accurate, comprehensive, and relevant curriculum in Native American history and culture,” said Shannon Holsey, President, Stockbridge-Munsee Nation.

Holsey said it can be challenging for teachers who aren’t connected with Native American communities to understand what it means to be Native American today.

She said state offices, native nations, and teacher organizations should continue efforts to develop lessons that represent indigenous people accurately.

Holsey addresses a number of issues including mascots, climate change and the wolf hunt.

