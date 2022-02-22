News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2022 State of the Tribes Address considers concerns of school history curriculum

Wisconsin is home to 11 Native American tribes
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin is home to11 Native American tribes. Ho-Chunk Nation, Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin, and Forest County Potawatomi are the three closest to Wausau.

Tuesday they united to speak to the legislature in the State of the Tribes Address. The formal address is meant to highlight issues important to tribal communities.

Shannon Holsey, President of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Nation, said the teaching of Native American history is a top concern. She expressed concern about a bill dealing with history curriculum in schools.

Holsey said it would prohibit lessons that would bring greater depth and understanding to the long misrepresented history of indigenous culture.

”There must be a willingness to teach a balanced account of US history that incorporates accurate, comprehensive, and relevant curriculum in Native American history and culture,” said Shannon Holsey, President, Stockbridge-Munsee Nation.

Holsey said it can be challenging for teachers who aren’t connected with Native American communities to understand what it means to be Native American today.

She said state offices, native nations, and teacher organizations should continue efforts to develop lessons that represent indigenous people accurately.

Holsey addresses a number of issues including mascots, climate change and the wolf hunt. Click here to watch the fill address.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day: Snow turning to snow showers then ending this evening
London Fashion Week
Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers thanks teammates, says he will “cherish the memories” in Instagram post
Adam Anderson, 35
MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified
Officer Jeff Buettner aids motorists and first responded during massive crash near Wausau on...
Shawano Police officer involved in massive crash worked to aid others during chaotic scene

Latest News

TONIGHT at 10: Wausau City Council discussing PFAS solutions
TONIGHT at 10: Wausau City Council discussing PFAS solutions
Marathon Co. Emergency Dispatchers busy during inclement weather
Marathon Co. Emergency Dispatchers busy during inclement weather
State's Native American tribes deliver State of the Tribes address at Capitol
State's Native American tribes deliver State of the Tribes address at Capitol
Additional Snowfall
First Alert Weather Day: Snow turning to snow showers then ending this evening