Winnebago County ice rescues, lessons learned

A Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue boat suffered damage during Friday night's snow squall rescues.
A Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue boat suffered damage during Friday night's snow squall rescues.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Winter weather wreaked havoc on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan this past weekend. Snow and winds forced “Battle on Bago” to shut down early on Friday, and it kept rescue crews busy all night long.

Sunk? Dive and Ice Service pulled three vehicles out of Lake Poygan on Monday. Even with nearly two feet of ice on Poygan and a good foot-and-a-half on Lake Winnebago, it was blowing snow on Friday night that caused all the problems.

According to Winneconne-Poygan Fire District Chief Ryan Krings, “People that were trying to get off the lake, conditions were where you couldn’t see anything. They couldn’t see cracks, they couldn’t see shoves. We had a big crack open up on Poygan last Wednesday about 12 feet wide by a mile and a half long, so if you’re not familiar with where you’re going and know exactly where those things are you’re going to end up in them.”

While it’s often preached ice is never 100% safe, what happened over the weekend is why people also need to be familiar with the weather too. “I don’t think people understood what the squall meant,” says Chief Krings. “If you tell them it’s going to be a blizzard and a lot of snow, things like that, high winds, they’re going to understand it. Squalls I don’t think they knew it was coming.”

The squalls led to more than a dozen rescues by every Winnebago County fire department with an airboat.

Chief Krings was the shift supervisor with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Friday night. He says, “I think my guys at Neenah-Menasha finally got back to quarters at 4, 4:30 in the morning - same with the Winneconne guys here. It was a crazy night.”

The boats from both Winneconne-Poygan, as well as Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, were damaged as crews worked to rescue everyone stranded out on the ice.

“There were some people that were wet, very cold, and very lucky that they were found, gotten back to shore,” says Chief Krings. He adds, “It could have been a lot worse if this would have been a blizzard type situation where it would have been a 12 hour event, 14 hour event with a lot of snow and wind you’re kind of taking your own life in your own hands at that point.”

And while everyone is safe following Friday’s incidents, the focus is shifting to getting all the damaged boats up and running again, because spring ice and its dangers are right around the corner.

