Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a series of recent break-ins and thefts.

Police said the majority of thefts occurred on the city’s southeast side. They are also asking people that live on that side of town to review their surveillance systems for anything that could lead to an arrest. If you were a victim, contact the police to file a report.

While it may seem obvious, removing valuables and locking your vehicle are the easiest ways to not fall victim.

