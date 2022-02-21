Snowmobile trails in “fair-to-good” condition in Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Dubbed “The Snowmobile Capital of the World,” Eagle River consistently brings in a large number of snowmobile enthusiasts in the winter. That’s continued to be the case this winter as well.

Kim Emerson is the Executive Director of the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. She said the conditions this year have created a welcome environment for those looking to hit the trails.

”It is a great weekend for snowmobiling,” said Emerson. “Trails are in fair to good condition, of course, it depends on where you’re at and how much traffic the area is getting, but there are a lot of people out enjoying the trails and we’re glad to have them here.”

As of Sunday morning, the Chamber reported 19 inches in snow depth. That amount is good, but Emerson says more snow is always a good thing.

”Always want a little more snow, but this weekend it looks like we might get a little more of that,” said Emerson.

With snow forecasted in the area Monday and Tuesday, the trails should continue to remain in good shape. On the other hand, the southern part of the state has not gotten as much snow, leading them to hitch up their trailers and head north for some snowmobiling.

“It’s a great place to come,” said Emerson. “Unfortunately, the southern part of the state does not have snow so if you want to use your sleds, you’re going to come north and we’re so happy for them to come here to enjoy our outdoors.”

Emerson said the trails will remain open depending on the weather. As the season continues on, she says it’s not uncommon to get people from everywhere to enjoy the winter recreation.

“People actually come from everywhere to come up and snowmobile in our area,” said Emerson.

For more information on the snowmobile trails in Eagle River, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.