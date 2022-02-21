Shawano Police officer involved in massive crash worked to aid others during chaotic scene

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano Police Department Officer involved in the massive pile-up Friday was not injured.

Officer Jeff Buettner’s squad was totaled in a crash involving 40 other vehicles on Highway 51 north of Wausau.

The Shawano Police Department thanked Officer Buettner for his actions during the chaotic scene.

“Even though Officer Buettner was involved in the crash, he was able to exit the vehicle, through a window, to assist in triaging other motorists and provide important information to first responders arriving at the scene.

Another driver involved in the crash stated that Officer Buettner held her hand while she cried, reassuring her that help was on the way. Officer Buettner’s actions that day signify that being a first responder is not a job, it is a calling.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.