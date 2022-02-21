News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Howard suspended the rest of regular season for role in Michigan-Wisconsin brawl

Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Michigan has suspended Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season after his role in the brawl following their game against Wisconsin Sunday, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The suspension results from an incident after Sunday’s win over Michigan, in which Howard and Gard got into an argument in the handshake line. Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following the argument. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season before the conference tournament.

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jacobi Neath throwing punches.

The Big Ten is expected to release more disciplines later tonight.

