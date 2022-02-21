REPORT: Howard suspended the rest of regular season for role in Michigan-Wisconsin brawl

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Michigan has suspended Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season after his role in the brawl following their game against Wisconsin Sunday, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The suspension results from an incident after Sunday’s win over Michigan, in which Howard and Gard got into an argument in the handshake line. Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following the argument. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season before the conference tournament.

A fight broke out between Michigan and Wisconsin during the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/AiWIwyzj8w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 20, 2022

Players from each side got involved in the skirmish, and video appeared to show Michigan’s Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin’s Jacobi Neath throwing punches.

The Big Ten is expected to release more disciplines later tonight.

