News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Polito’s in Stevens Point to donate portion of sales to family of Hannah Goman

Hannah Goman after she received her 'Adopt a Senior" gift basket. (FILE)
Hannah Goman after she received her 'Adopt a Senior" gift basket. (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Polito’s Pizza in Stevens Point will host a memorial fundraiser for the family of Hannah Goman.

Goman, 20, was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Winona, Minn. Investigators said Goman was a passenger in a car when it was struck by a wrong-way driver who was reportedly drunk.

Polito’s will donate 30% of Wednesday’s sales to the family.

Goman is 2020 graduate of SPASH. She was a student at Winona University at the time of her death.

Polito’s is located at 960 Main St. in Stevens Point.

>

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Adam Anderson, 35
MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified