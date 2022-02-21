Polito’s in Stevens Point to donate portion of sales to family of Hannah Goman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Polito’s Pizza in Stevens Point will host a memorial fundraiser for the family of Hannah Goman.
Goman, 20, was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Winona, Minn. Investigators said Goman was a passenger in a car when it was struck by a wrong-way driver who was reportedly drunk.
Polito’s will donate 30% of Wednesday’s sales to the family.
Goman is 2020 graduate of SPASH. She was a student at Winona University at the time of her death.
Polito’s is located at 960 Main St. in Stevens Point.
