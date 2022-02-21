News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Plover Starbucks workers announce plans to unionize

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin AFL-CIO announced Monday workers at the Plover Starbucks location have announced their intention to unionize.

“Workers at the McDill Crossroads Starbucks in Plover, Wisconsin are the second Wisconsin Starbucks store where workers are standing united to demand union recognition with Starbucks Workers United, Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of Workers United. Congratulations to the brave Starbucks workers in Plover who are organizing for fair compensation, safe workplaces, and dignity and respect at one of the most profitable companies in the world,” said Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale.

Bloomington said the majority of workers at the store have signed union authorization cards with Starbucks Workers United, CMRJB Workers United.

A Starbucks location in Oak Creek announced earlier this month their intention to also unionize.

The main purpose of labor unions is to give workers the power to negotiate working conditions, wages and benefits through collective bargaining. Once a union is formed, decisions are made to benefit the majority, not individuals. Typically, unionized workers make a higher wage, than non-union workers in the same industries. Sometimes that cost is passed along to the consumer.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Wausau Police investigating higher than normal amount of car break-ins
Wausau Police investigating higher than normal amount of car break-ins
Officer Jeff Buettner aids motorists and first responded during massive crash near Wausau on...
Shawano Police officer involved in massive crash worked to aid others during chaotic scene
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall