News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week

London Fashion Week
London Fashion Week(Nekoosa High School/ Connor Ives)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - How did a Nekoosa Papermakers t-shirt end up on the runway during London Fashion Week?

Designer Conner Ives explained how the repurposed t-shirt ended up in his fall line in an Instagram post.

Ives, a New York native, said the UK purchases bulk vintage items from the United States for raw material. As Ives was going through items, he spotted the shirt and thought it was cool. Ives said he has no connection to Nekoosa, but hopes to visit one day.

The Papermakers’ logo features a cartoon-like man holding a ream of paper one handed-- an homage to the city’s paper manufacturing.

Ives’ fall line also featured an Ohio Buckeyes t-shirt.

Click here to view Conner Ives’ collection.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

Adam Anderson, 35
MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified
Soaps made by Katrina Johnson for Worthy Soap Co., based in Stevens Point, Wis.
New Stevens Point business starting to ‘sink’ up with owner’s goals
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall