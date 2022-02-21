MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified

WINONA, Minn. (WSAW) - The name of a 35-year-old man accused of driving drunk during a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Stevens Point has been released. The driver has been identified as Adam Anderson, 35. An online incident report says the Winona man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61.

Hannah Goman, a 2020 graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High, died at a Winona hospital Saturday.

Hannah Goman after she received her &quot;Adopt a Senior&quot; gift basket. (WSAW)

Goman was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was hit by the Chevy Silverado. It happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. Goman died at a Winona hospital. The 21-year-old driver of the Camry, and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Minnesota State Patrol list both as being from Oshkosh.

Anderson and his passenger were not injured. He’s expected to be charged with criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and driving while impaired.

According to the Winona State University Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Goman was studying nursing and health sciences.

