News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

MN man accused of killing Stevens Point woman in wrong-way crash identified

Adam Anderson, 35
Adam Anderson, 35(Winona County Detention Center)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (WSAW) - The name of a 35-year-old man accused of driving drunk during a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Stevens Point has been released. The driver has been identified as Adam Anderson, 35. An online incident report says the Winona man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61.

Hannah Goman, a 2020 graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High, died at a Winona hospital Saturday.

Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.(WSAW)

Goman was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was hit by the Chevy Silverado. It happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. Goman died at a Winona hospital. The 21-year-old driver of the Camry, and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Minnesota State Patrol list both as being from Oshkosh.

Anderson and his passenger were not injured. He’s expected to be charged with criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and driving while impaired.

According to the Winona State University Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Goman was studying nursing and health sciences.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’

Latest News

London Fashion Week
Nekoosa high school mascot appears on shirt during London fashion week
Soaps made by Katrina Johnson for Worthy Soap Co., based in Stevens Point, Wis.
New Stevens Point business starting to ‘sink’ up with owner’s goals
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall