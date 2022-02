WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first ever, Marshfield is outright Wisconsin Valley Conference champions.

With an 11-0 record in the conference so far, the year 2022 will be on the banner forever.

Noah Manderfeld speaks to coach Chris Fischer, Gavin Fravert and Chase Hinson about the season and their upcoming playoff matchup against D.C. Everest.

