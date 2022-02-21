News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
REPORT: Howard suspended the rest of regular season for role in Michigan-Wisconsin brawl