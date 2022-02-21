News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Middleton police cruiser

Screenshot from dashcam video released by the Middleton Police Dept. showing the moments...
Screenshot from dashcam video released by the Middleton Police Dept. showing the moments leading up to a head-on collision on Feb. 15, 2022.(Middleton Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - New dashcam video shows the moments that led up to last week’s head-on collision involving a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser.

An update from the Middleton Police Dept. on Monday indicated two police department employees, who were identified as a patrol officer and a dispatcher, were hurt in the Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both treated for minor injuries and released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was booked for allegedly operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a light-colored Mazda sedan in the wrong direction of Century Ave., a four-lane road, shortly before noon. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Juwan Howard and Greg Gard argue after Wisconsin's win over Michigan Sunday.
REPORT: Howard suspended the rest of regular season for role in Michigan-Wisconsin brawl
Wausau Fire Department reminds drivers to slow down, pay attention while driving in snowy...
Wausau Fire Department reminds drivers to slow down, pay attention while driving in snowy conditions
Wausau Police investigating higher than normal amount of car break-ins
Wausau Police investigating higher than normal amount of car break-ins
Officer Jeff Buettner aids motorists and first responded during massive crash near Wausau on...
Shawano Police officer involved in massive crash worked to aid others during chaotic scene