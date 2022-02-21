News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters

A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of California.(TowboatUS Ventura)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A California man survived after falling off his boat and swimming for five hours in freezing water while wearing just shorts and a T-shirt.

The commercial fisherman took his boat out on the Santa Barbara Channel around 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 26, according to TowBoatUS Ventura.

A man who fell off his boat in California swam five miles through freezing waters before being...
A man who fell off his boat in California swam five miles through freezing waters before being rescued.(TowBoatUS Ventura)

On his way back to dry land, rough waters caused him to lose his balance and fall.

The boat drifted away, and he was unable to catch up to it. He swam for five hours before he found an oil platform, which was lit up.

The platform’s crew helped him up and called the Coast Guard. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.

A man who fell off of his boat and swam five miles off the coast of California was helped by...
A man who fell off of his boat and swam five miles off the coast of California was helped by the crew of an oil platform.(TowBoatUS Ventura)

A boating crew helped him recover his boat the next day. A tracking device led them to his boat, which was stuck on a rocky beach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two waves of snowfall expected as a winter storm tracks through the region
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings heavy snowfall
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
The American Red Cross said 26 people were displace from 24-units following an early morning...
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
One person is dead after their snowmobile hit a tree and a metal gate in the Town of Washington.
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated
Wausau Police investigating higher than normal amount of car break-ins
Wausau Police investigating higher than normal amount of car break-ins
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say