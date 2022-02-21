News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead after Vilas County snowmobile crash

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in the Town of Washington. The Vilas County 911 Center received a call on Sunday afternoon about an unconscious snowmobiler on Trail 17 near marker 149.

Deputies at the scene determined the snowmobile hit a metal gate and trees. The operator was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle River Ambulance, Eagle River Fire Department , Vilas County Medical Examiner, and the Wisconsin DNR worked together to investigate the incident.

The name of the operator has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the DNR.

