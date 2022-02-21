News and First Alert Weather App
1 arrested in morning home invasion in Lincoln County, deputies attempting to locate additional theft victim

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a person after they said he broke into a woman’s home early Monday morning.

It happened at the mobile home park known as ‘Little Florida’ off of Pope Road in the township of Merrill.

During the suspect’s arrest, deputies found several vehicle and residential keys. They said most belonged to the home invasion victim, but one set did not.

Deputies trying to locate owner of keys
Deputies trying to locate owner of keys(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

If the keys are yours, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272 and ask for Deputy Zunker.

Deputies are recommending the man be charged with burglary, trespass to a dwelling, theft, possession of stolen property, and bail jumping. His name has not been released.

