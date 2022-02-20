News and First Alert Weather App
VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase

Bodycam video shows police chase woman as she rolls through airport on motorized suitcase. (SOURCE: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY OFFICE)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO (CNN) – An unusual scene took place at a Florida airport when police had to chase down a woman on a motorized suitcase.

Orlando police released bodycam footage from the incident at the Orlando Airport on April 11, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Chelsea Alston wasn’t allowed to board her plane because she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer said he was trying to help her catch another flight if she sobered up first. Instead of complying, she rolled away on her motorized suitcase, yelling profanities.

The officer followed on his patrol bike. Alston allegedly spit at him at one point before she was apprehended.

She is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and battery of an officer. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

