Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver

WINONA, Minn. (WSAW) - A 2020 graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High died at a Winona hospital Saturday after a crash involving a drunk driver, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 20-year-old Hannah Goman was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was hit by a Chevy Silverado going the wrong way on Highway 61 in Winona. It happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. Goman died at a Winona hospital.

An online incident report listed a 35-year-old Winona man as the driver of the Silverado that was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61.

The 21-year-old driver of the Camry, and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. MSP list both as being from Oshkosh.

The 35-year-old driver of the truck and a passenger in the vehicle were not hurt.

According to the Winona State University Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Goman was studying nursing and health sciences.

