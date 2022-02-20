News and First Alert Weather App
Pairings announced for WIAA high school boys basketball tournament

Just one defending state champion, Pewaukee, earned a #1 seed for this year’s event.
[FILE] Court logo for the WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships in 2021 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis.
[FILE] Court logo for the WIAA Boys Basketball State Championships in 2021 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis.(Jimmie Kaska | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Using video streams, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the pairings for the 2022 WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament Sunday.

In Wisconsin, all eligible high schools are selected to participate across five divisions, culminating with the semifinals and championships at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Top seeds in Division 1, the state’s division for largest schools, include Neenah, Menomonee Falls, Brookfield Central and Waukesha South. The #2 seeds in Division 1 include Eau Claire Memorial, De Pere, Madison La Follette and Racine Case. Defending champion Wauwatosa East is seeded #12 in Sectional 3.

Division 2′s top seeds went to La Crosse Central, Fox Valley Lutheran, Notre Dame, Nicolet, DeForest, Westosha Central, Wisconsin Lutheran and defending champion Pewaukee. In Division 3, the #1 seeds are Prescott, West Salem, Northland Pines, Brillion, Dodgeville, Lake Country Lutheran, St. Thomas More and Catholic Memorial, with defending champion Racine St. Catherine’s seeded #4 in Sectional 4. Top seeds in Division 4 are Ladysmith, Spring Valley, Iola-Scandinavia, Roncalli, Mineral Point, Belleville, Sheboygan Lutheran and Milwaukee Academy of Science, with defending champion Lourdes Academy dropping to Division 5, where they are seeded #5 in Sectional 4. The smallest schools are placed into Division 5 and the #1 seeds there are Hurley, Clear Lake, Newman Catholic, Wabeno/Laona, Bangor, Wauzeka-Steuben, Williams Bay-Faith Christian and Randolph, with defending champion Hustisford a #3 seed in Sectional 4.

The first WIAA-sponsored boys basketball tournament was in 1920, although the first tournament program in Wisconsin began in 1916. The state tournament semifinals and finals have been held in Madison at the Field House and Kohl Center since 1920, except for 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids and in 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic moved the event to La Crosse and Oshkosh. Before 1920, the tournament was held in Appleton. The 2020 state finals were called off due to the pandemic.

You can view the full brackets and seeding release videos for each division on the WIAA website.

