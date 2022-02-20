News and First Alert Weather App
Michigan’s Howard argues with Gard after Wisconsin victory

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory on Sunday.

It was unclear what upset Howard, but Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18 1/2 minutes. Steven Crowl’s 3-pointer with 16:06 remaining put the Badgers ahead for good and highlighted a 14-1 spurt.

Davis took over from there.

The national player of the year candidate went on a personal 9-0 run and blocked a shot in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to give the Badgers a 56-41 lead. That stretch included a spectacular drive into the lane in which Davis scored with his left hand and drew contact to set up a three-point play.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

