Merrill Ice Draggers host 57th winter drag race

Drag racers compete in a championship race.
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Ice Draggers hosted their 57th winter drag race on Saturday. The Merrill Ice Draggers said the race is the fastest eighth-mile drag auto race on ice in the world. The draggers said it is the only event like it in the country.

“Just a group of volunteers and car guys from around the area. We’ve been running around the area for 57 years,” said Cody Herning, member and announcer of the Merrill Ice Drags.

Many of the racers are second and third generation racers competing in the championship race.

“It’s been around a long time. It’s a real family, community event that we put on,” said Herning.

People travel from around the area to watch the races.

“We’ve got people coming from states away, driving, flying here,” said Herning.

Preparing for the races consists of creating a track on the frozen Lake Alexander. Much of the work is done by volunteers.

“We come out here and set the fence up. Come out here in the truck and plow a track off. We have guys that come here during the week and all these deep ruts, we flood the track and try to get a level racer,” said Herning.

The event even helps the local economy.

“It brings a bunch of tourism into the community. A bunch of money to hotels and stuff in the area. Restaurants and stuff,” said Herning.

Event funding comes from donations, sponsorships, and the money participants pay to race.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

