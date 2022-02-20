News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Florida woman charged, accused of stabbing husband 140 times

Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140...
Florida police say they arrested 61-year-old Joan Burke after her husband was found stabbed 140 times at their home.(Palm Springs Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) – A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of killing her husband by stabbing him more than 140 times.

Joan Burke appeared before a judge Sunday in a video-conference.

Officers with the Palm Springs Police Department said Burke’s son called police from the couple’s home Feb. 11. They say he told them that he discovered the body of his step-father, 62-year-old Melvin Weller.

Weller’s family said he was physically disabled.

When police arrived, they found Burke lying in a bed. She was conscious and alert, but remained silent. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy revealed that Weller also suffered a skull fracture from a blow to the head with a meat cleaver.

Authorities said a motive is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving...
DOT: Crash scene on Highway 51 cleared
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51...
Minocqua Chamber executive director hospitalized after Friday’s pileup on Hwy. 51
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
Stevens Point woman killed after crash involving wrong-way drunk driver
Monday night to Tuesday night. The majority of snowfall will take place on Tuesday into Tuesday...
First Alert Weather Day Monday night to Tuesday Night

Latest News

Monday night to Tuesday night. The majority of snowfall will take place on Tuesday into Tuesday...
First Alert Weather Day Monday night to Tuesday Night
Chillier tonight with clouds. Snow/snow showers north Monday. A First Alert Weather Day Monday...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
Pregnancy and Covid
Covid-19 and Pregnancy
Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when...
1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash