First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday night to Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. The latest winter storm to traverse through the Midwest will be taking a more northerly track in the early half of the new week. This means that the area will be likely impacted by snow, perhaps a wintry mix at times, along with brisk winds causing hazardous travel conditions.

The best chances of snowfall of 6 inches or more will be in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

The long range GFS American model and European model are showing the potential for heavy snow north, a drop in accumulations south. (WSAW)

Low pressure is forecast to develop in the eastern Rockies on Monday, picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico as it begins to track northeast toward the southern Great Lakes Tuesday into Tuesday night. There are expected to be two waves of snow in the region. The first round affects the Northwoods on Monday, starting in the afternoon with periods of light snow. The snow is expected to expand and fill in across the rest of the region Monday evening, tapering to snow showers overnight into early Tuesday morning. The snowfall through early Tuesday morning will range from a few inches in the north, to perhaps around an inch or two in Central Wisconsin. The second wave of precipitation moves into the area during the morning on Tuesday and could fall heavy at times during the afternoon into the evening. Moderate to heavy snow is anticipated to impact the area north of Highway 10, while to the south, snow could be mixed with or change to sleet and freezing rain. Regardless of the precipitation type, hazardous travel conditions are likely with roads ranging from icy to snow-covered Tuesday into Tuesday night.

The first wave of snow could impact the region Monday evening through about midnight. (WSAW)

Heavy snow in the north, while a wintry mix is possible south on Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

All precipitation will fall as snow Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down later Tuesday night. (WSAW)

The latest model data is indicating that the best chances of 6 inches or more of snowfall will be in the Northwoods, to the north of Highway 29. There is a moderate risk of getting around 6 inches of snow from Wausau to Stevens Point and north of Wisconsin Rapids, while lower snowfall totals and more in the way of ice are possible to the south. The track of low pressure and temperatures and surface, as well as a few thousand feet up, will be the determining factors in the snowfall in the region, along with how much sleet/freezing rain could occur in the south.

