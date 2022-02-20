News and First Alert Weather App
Dozens displaced after early morning fire in Rhinelander

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Red Cross said disaster volunteers are helping 26 people after a fire caused major damage to an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Online property tax records list the owner as Phoenix Villa, Inc. out of Superior, Wisconsin. The website for Phoenix Villa in Rhinelander lists it as a 28-unit facility for people ages 62 and older. The release said damage is affecting 24 units.

The Rhinelander Fire Department told NewsChannel 7 the fire is currently under investigation but did not provide any other details.

The Red Cross said teams are assessing “the needs of these individuals and are prepared to provide aid for temporary lodging, meals and other essentials, along with comfort and health/mental health resources as needed.”

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

