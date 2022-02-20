Boys wrestlers fight to qualify for state at Eau Claire sectional

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple area boys wrestlers were able to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Madison at the Division 1 Eau Claire Sectional Saturday.

In the 138-pound weight class, Hoyt Blaskowski was able to beat fellow Wisconsin Valley Conference rival Blake Heal 7-1 to secure his spot in Madison.

“Being able to wrestle a lot more matches, instead of going into state with only 15 matches, this year I got like 35,40 so it feels a lot better,” Blaskowski said about his season.

At 145, SPASH’s Kale Roth matched up with Gabriel Ramos of Wausau West. Roth secured a 7-1 win and a spot at state.

“Just glad I came out on top. You know, it’s going to be good to be back. Last year was a weird year, but I’m glad we’re back to normal,” Roth said.

At 160, Marshfield’s Ryan Dolezal took home the victory over River Falls’ Tyler Haydon. Dolezal, the second-best wrestler in his weight class according to Trackwrestling.com, won by a 20-5 technical fall.

“A lot of hard work went into that. Those last ten seconds, I knew I needed one more point to get that tech and got it done,” Dolezal said.

The 195-pound final matchup up Joseph Berens of Wausau West with Ryan Rambo of Hudson. Berens battled through blood stoppages to claim an 8-6 decision and a sectional crown.

“I was on the offense enough to score enough points to come out on top in the end. I got a little tired, but I was able to hold on and able to score in the tough positions when I needed to,” Berens said.

Finally, in the 220-pound final, Merrill’s Ryder Depies battled Mitchell Danielski of D.C. Everest. Depies rolled his way to a 16-4 major decision. He didn’t qualify for state last year, but he believes he could have if he had the chance.

“I felt I was robbed a little bit last year, having half of the wrestlers make it to state. I felt like I was in the top 16 not maybe the top 8. It feels great this year. My hard work has paid off and I’m more than happy for it,” Depies said.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to Madison next week. Below is a complete list of qualifiers from the Eau Claire North sectional.

List of area wrestlers to qualify for state at Eau Claire sectional:

120: Caleb Dennee of Marshfield, Easton Cooper of D.C. Everest

126: Deakin Trotzer of D.C. Everest

132: Keagan Cliver of Marshfield

138: Hoyt Blaskowski of Marshfield, Blake Heal of D.C. Everest

145: Kale Roth of Stevens Point, Gabriel Ramos of Wausau West

152: Garrett Willuweit of Marshfield, T.J. Schierl of Stevens Point

160: Ryan Dolezal of Marshfield

170: Camren Dennee of Marshfield, Reed Napiwocki of Wausau West

182: Gavin Ostermann of Rhinelander

195: Joseph Berens of Wausau West

220: Ryder Depies of Merrill

285: Jaren Rohde of Stevens Point

