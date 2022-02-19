Women’s Basketball Suffers Double OT Defeat in WIAC Tournament

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - It took two overtime periods, but the UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team (11-11) fell to visiting UW-River Falls (12-12) by an 82-79 final.

Senior Taylor Greenheck (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) led a quartet of Pointers in double figures with 18 points. She got her second double-double of the year with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Fellow senior Jessica Slowik (Elcho, Wis./Elcho) added 14 points and six boards. Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) and Courtney Krueger (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) were both in double figures with 15 and 13, respectively.

Thomson drilled an early three as the teams teetered the lead back and forth. Krueger had six points late and Abbie Campion (Janesville, Wis./Milton) drained a three during a 9-0 run as UWSP led 20-15 after one.

Greenheck and Krueger each nailed a three as UWSP opened the second quarter with an 8-0 burst. Thomson sunk a three midway through and Greenheck hit again from behind the arc as the lead was 42-25 at the half.

Slowik had five points from the field and Greenheck poured in another three late as UWSP maintained a double-figure lead heading to the fourth. Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) hit a layup and Thomson completed an and-one as UWSP held a 59-44 lead with 8:29 left. The Falcons made a final push going on a 20-4 run to take a 64-63 lead with 1:44 remaining. Thomson hit a contested jumper with 28 second left, but UWRF scored the next three points.

Josie Nies (Platteville, Wis./Platteville) drilled two free throws with six seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Nies made two free throws early in overtime. Greenheck hit a jumper and Thomson made four free throws as the game remained tied after the first extra session.

Krueger made a layup two minutes into double overtime for a 77-76 lead. She added two more free throws, but the Falcons outlasted UWSP for the win.

Greenheck closes her stellar UWSP career with 902 points in 109 games. Slowik played in 79 games in her UWSP career.

