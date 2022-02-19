News and First Alert Weather App
Winnebago County Sheriff urges caution after 14 ice rescues in less than 24 hours

Crowd inside the Battle on Bago tent in Menominee Park in Oshkosh
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Public safety personnel responded to 14 ice rescues in less than 24 hours.

The rescues took place on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan between the hours of 6:30 p.m. Friday and 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the 14 rescues resulted in fatality.

“If you are in trouble on the ice, of course our public safety entities will respond…that’s what we do….we can only hope that your ice rescue event does not end in a tragedy for you or for our emergency responders,” the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office posted online.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the total does not include any rescues conducted by Fond du Lac County or Calumet County.

Friday night’s weather forced Battle on Bago, a major fishing tournament at Menominee Park, to close down early as a safety precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office began their post by saying “Last night’s weather, as evidenced by the National Weather Service’s advanced emergency alerting, was a different animal. The winds today remain strong, and dangerous conditions are still very present today.”

The National Weather Service reported gusts of 56 miles per hour in Sherwood at 6:45 P.M.

