Snow squall disrupts with Battle on Bago with whiteouts, wind gusts

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The weather Friday night forced Battle on Bago to close down its tent early at Menominee Park as a safety precaution.

Thousands of people are attending the fishing tournament.

We’re told it was a complete whiteout situation on Lake Winnebago when the storm passed through. The fast-moving storm dropped an inch or more of snow, and a gust of 56 miles per hour was reported in Sherwood in Calumet County at 6:45 P.M., according to the National Weather Service.

A number of fishermen to shelter in their vehicles for a period of time because they couldn’t see the roads to make it safely off the ice. We’re told several vehicles went through the ice near Noffke’s Landing on Lake Poygan Friday night. A dive team did respond, and so far we’ve heard everyone was OK.

On the shore, organizers called off activities inside the tent despite efforts to secure everything in place and sent people home early as an extra precaution.

The tournament typically draws thousands of anglers from across the Upper Midwest to compete for big prizes. This year, up to $275,000 worth of prizes is up for grabs, including cash, gift cards, and a Honda ATV.

The tournament is also a major fundraiser. Over the past 15 years, almost $2 million has been donated to benefit youth conservation clubs and activities.

People were coming off the lakes on a windy day that barely kept the tent up at Menominee Park, where a fish fry dinner was offered.

Those who braved the elements were happy to show off at the weigh-in.

“It was rough. It was really windy,” Joey Tynan from Appleton told us. “It wasn’t bad, though. We had a lot of walleye swimming through. Lot of action.”

Tynan showed us one that “just made the 14 inch mark,” he said. “Everything else was a little bit too small. We’ll take him home, cook him up, have a little dinner.”

Boundaries for the competition include Lake Winnebago, Poygan and Butte des Morts. But it’s not the biggest fish caught that necessarily wins the biggest trophy.

“Like, first place is a hundred dollar cooler, and 1,000th place is a F150 Super Crew,” Battle on Bago president Glenn Curran said. “600th place is a boat. So all of our big prizes are way down on the list so it gives the average fisherman kind of a luck of the draw. You catch a perch, you might win a truck.”

For some, the competition is also a good group activity or family affair. That’s the case for Gage and Wayne Terry of Fond du Lac.

“Just a few perch today, but we made our ticket limit” of four, Wayne said. “Actually all four came off tip-ups. We were out their jigging, but we had no luck. We saw some schools come through but we couldn’t pick anything up.”

The tournament runs through 2 P.M. Saturday, which is the latest anyone can be in line at the scales. Prizes will be announced at 4 P.M.

