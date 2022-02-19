News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Rhinelander boys swimming finishes 3rd at state, basketball teams finish their schedules

High School Sports 2/18/2022
High School Sports 2/18/2022
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander boys swimming took home third place at Division 2 WIAA state swimming and diving meet Friday.

The team had multiple podium finishers, including the 200-meter freestyle relay team of Daniel Gillingham, Jack Antonuk, Samson Shinners and Charlie Heck who took home second place. The finish is their best finish since 2019, and before that the best finish was in the 1960s.

On the high school basketball level, Newman Catholic boys basketball knocked off Marawood-Sotuh champion Marathon at home 80-69 to conclude their season. Isaac Seidel led the team with 30 points while Mason Prey had 29.

In the Wisconsin Valley Conference, Wausau West boys basketball took on Wisconsin Rapids. Up north, Rhinelander boys basketball beat Antigo at home 55-42. Finally, in girls basketball, Lakeland Union beat Northland Pines 75-28.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were injured in numerous multi-vehicle crashes during severe winter driving...
DOT: Crash scene on Highway 51 cleared
Breaking news
Highway gates being closed in Marathon County
Traffic backed up on highway 51.
Traffic backed up on U.S. 51 and WIS 29 in all directions
Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
Authorities release name of man killed in Stevens Point crash
COVID-19 might never go away, but an endemic could be in sight.
Doctors say a COVID-19 endemic could be in sight

Latest News

Women’s Basketball Suffers Double OT Defeat in WIAC Tournament
High School Sports 2/18/2022
High School Sports 2/18/2022
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the...
Stevens Point native Cole Caufield scores game-tying, game-winning goals in Canadiens win
High School Sports 2/17/2022
SPASH, Mosinee boys hockey advance to sectionals