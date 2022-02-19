Rhinelander boys swimming finishes 3rd at state, basketball teams finish their schedules

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander boys swimming took home third place at Division 2 WIAA state swimming and diving meet Friday.

The team had multiple podium finishers, including the 200-meter freestyle relay team of Daniel Gillingham, Jack Antonuk, Samson Shinners and Charlie Heck who took home second place. The finish is their best finish since 2019, and before that the best finish was in the 1960s.

On the high school basketball level, Newman Catholic boys basketball knocked off Marawood-Sotuh champion Marathon at home 80-69 to conclude their season. Isaac Seidel led the team with 30 points while Mason Prey had 29.

In the Wisconsin Valley Conference, Wausau West boys basketball took on Wisconsin Rapids. Up north, Rhinelander boys basketball beat Antigo at home 55-42. Finally, in girls basketball, Lakeland Union beat Northland Pines 75-28.

